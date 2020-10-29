Rash of vehicle break-ins reported in Mayfield, Ky.

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A rash of vehicle burglaries is under investigation in Mayfield, Kentucky.
Police said over the past couple of weeks, and in every case reported, each vehicle broken into was left unlocked.
Vehicle owners are being urged to lock-up their vehicles and to remove any valuables.
Police are also asking anyone with doorbell cameras to review their videos and report to investigators if they they see or hear anything suspicious.
Residents without surveillance are asked to do the same.
The Mayfield Police Department can be contacted at 270-247-1981.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.