Rainy Morning-Watch For Flooded Areas

Rain will continue to fall across the Heartland this morning. Isolated pockets of moderate to heavy rain will be possible, but the transition to light rain will start. Scattered light rain will continue through the day with one more moderate/heavy band of rain possible during the afternoon. Flash flooding and flooding in low lying areas will be the main concern to watch for this morning. We highly advise to not drive through flooded roadways due to the heavy rain that we had overnight.
Setting up for another wet, cloudy, and cool day. Temperatures will start of in the upper 40s to 50s across the Heartland, but they will be dropping by the afternoon as this upper-low continues to move further away form us. Unfortunately, we have strong northerly winds that may gust up to 30mph during the day. This will make temps feel like the low 40s to upper 30s north. Tonight, the skies will be dry from rain and cooling as clouds clear out. It will be a frigid start to Friday with temperatures in the 30s. Sunny skies and dry conditions carry through our extended forecast. Halloween looks to be in the 40s at night and dry!
-Lisa
