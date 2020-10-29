Rainy Morning-Watch For Flooded Areas

Setting up for another wet, cloudy, and cool day. Temperatures will start of in the upper 40s to 50s across the Heartland, but they will be dropping by the afternoon as this upper-low continues to move further away form us. Unfortunately, we have strong northerly winds that may gust up to 30mph during the day. This will make temps feel like the low 40s to upper 30s north. Tonight, the skies will be dry from rain and cooling as clouds clear out. It will be a frigid start to Friday with temperatures in the 30s. Sunny skies and dry conditions carry through our extended forecast. Halloween looks to be in the 40s at night and dry!