Rain impacts harvest for Heartland farmers

GIDEON, Mo. (KFVS) - As the rain continues, it causes more problems for local farmers.
“We’ve still got the majority of the crop is in the field,” Barry Bean said.
Farming brothers Jason and Barry Bean said it’s a challenge to harvest their soybeans, cotton and rice right now.
“You start to tear up equipment, you have to bring in heavier equipment, when you have to mud out a crop that’s hard on people and equipment, on your diesel bill,” Barry said.
Loading crops is another hassle for them and for drivers.
“I know it gets frustrating when you’re trying to get somewhere and we’re on the road and we’re loading on a road, it’s because we have no place to load a crop, we can’t get our trucks in the field it’s so muddy,” Jason said.
They have more to worry about than just the conditions.
“When we have to harvest after a four-inch rain, the first thing that you’re already upset about is you know your quality is probably going to go down,” Jason said.
When cotton bolls look discolored, Barry bean said it can bring their value down by 10 to 20 percent.
“Losing just a couple of cents per pound is a major major loss,” Barry said.
“It’s the difference in making a profit and going in the hole.”
“I think the thing right now that will help a lot of farmers is patience,” Jason said.
In the meantime, the brothers will keep doing what they can to finish their harvest.
“We’ve been here before, we weren’t happy about it last time, we’re not happy about it this time, but we’ve been here before so we know what to do,” Barry said.
Barry said he hopes to finish harvesting by Thanksgiving, but it depends on the weather.
