Mo. ballot issue: Amendment 1

A ballot issue in Missouri is Amendment 1, which addresses state executive term limits.
Amendment 1 would limit the lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state auditor and attorney general to two terms of office in a lifetime.
A “yes” vote would support the amendment to limit the terms.
A “no” vote would oppose the amendment and keep the two-term limit on the governor and state treasurer, but not the other state executive offices.
Currently, the state constitution limited the governor and state treasurer to two terms of office in a lifetime, but not the other executive offices.
Each are elected every four years, with the state auditor being up for re-election only on even-numbered, non-presidential election years.
