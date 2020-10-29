Mo. ballot issue: Amendment 3

(KFVS) - Amendment 3 on the ballot in Missouri addresses the redistricting process and criteria, lobbying and campaign finance.
The amendment would amend Article III of the Missouri Constitution to change some things from Amendment 1 that was passed in 2018, including:
- State would use bipartisan commissions appointed by the governor for legislative redistricting and get rid of the nonpartisan state demographer that was created by Amendment 1 when it was approved in 2018
- Bipartisan commissions would be renamed the House Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commission and the Senate Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commission. Each would have 20 members
- Change the criteria used to draw district maps
- Change the threshold of lobbyists' gifts from $5 to $0 and lower the campaign contribution limit for state senate campaigns from $2,500 to $2,400
Amendment 3 reads in full:
"Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to:
- Ban gifts from paid lobbyists to legislators and their employees
- Reduce legislative campaign contribution limits
- Change the redistricting process voters approved in 2018 by:
- Transferring responsibility for drawing state legislative districts from the non-partisan state demographer to governor-appointed bipartisan commissions
- modifying and reordering the redistricting criteria
State governmental entities expect no cost or savings. Individual local governmental entities expect significant decreased revenues or a total unknown amount."
A “yes” vote supports amending the Missouri Constitution.
A “no” vote opposes amending the Missouri Constitution, and would keep the current criteria in place.
In 2018, when Amendment 1 was approved, it:
- Created a non-partisan demographer responsible for state legislative redistricting
- Prohibited the Missouri state Legislature from passing laws allowing unlimited campaign contributions to candidates for the state legislature
- Set campaign contribution limits for legislative candidates and candidate committees at $2,500 from one person to elect someone to the state Senate and $2,000 from one person to elect someone to the state House
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.