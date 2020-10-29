Mo. ballot issue: Amendment 3

Amendment 3 would amend Article III of the Missouri Constitution to change some things from Amendment 1 that was passed in 2018. (Source: WBTV File)
By Amber Ruch | October 29, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT - Updated October 29 at 4:55 PM

(KFVS) - Amendment 3 on the ballot in Missouri addresses the redistricting process and criteria, lobbying and campaign finance.

The amendment would amend Article III of the Missouri Constitution to change some things from Amendment 1 that was passed in 2018, including:

  • State would use bipartisan commissions appointed by the governor for legislative redistricting and get rid of the nonpartisan state demographer that was created by Amendment 1 when it was approved in 2018
  • Bipartisan commissions would be renamed the House Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commission and the Senate Independent Bipartisan Citizens Commission. Each would have 20 members
  • Change the criteria used to draw district maps
  • Change the threshold of lobbyists' gifts from $5 to $0 and lower the campaign contribution limit for state senate campaigns from $2,500 to $2,400

Amendment 3 reads in full:

"Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to:

  • Ban gifts from paid lobbyists to legislators and their employees
  • Reduce legislative campaign contribution limits
  • Change the redistricting process voters approved in 2018 by:
    • Transferring responsibility for drawing state legislative districts from the non-partisan state demographer to governor-appointed bipartisan commissions
    • modifying and reordering the redistricting criteria

State governmental entities expect no cost or savings. Individual local governmental entities expect significant decreased revenues or a total unknown amount."

A “yes” vote supports amending the Missouri Constitution.

A “no” vote opposes amending the Missouri Constitution, and would keep the current criteria in place.

In 2018, when Amendment 1 was approved, it:

  • Created a non-partisan demographer responsible for state legislative redistricting
  • Prohibited the Missouri state Legislature from passing laws allowing unlimited campaign contributions to candidates for the state legislature
  • Set campaign contribution limits for legislative candidates and candidate committees at $2,500 from one person to elect someone to the state Senate and $2,000 from one person to elect someone to the state House

