Market House Square in Paducah to reopen in time for holiday shopping

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - City crews will be removing the picnic tables on the west side of Market House Square, and the road will reopen in time for holiday shopping.
The road will reopen to traffic on Monday, November 2. The annual Holiday Open House is set for November 7 and 8.
During the open house, local merchants in downtown and other parts of Paducah will preview holiday goods and hold-in store promotions.
“We are opening up the streets to facilitate take-out dining and curbside pickup for holiday shopping,” said Paducah Main Street Director Katie Axt. “This year, there is No Place Like Local for giving the perfect gift. When you shop local, you can feel good knowing that unique present also helps sustain the small businesses that hold up our community.”
The west side of Market Square has been closed to vehicular traffic since May 22 to give restaurants an outdoor dining space. Dine-in services were only available in a limited capacity due to the State of Kentucky’s Healthy at Work Guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The city assisted the restaurants by closing the road and providing picnic tables.
Axt said they look forward to offering Dining on Market House Square again in the spring.
