IHSA and Gov. Pritzker not seeing eye-to-eye on winter sports

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced during his daily briefing on Thursday, October 29 that winter sports, including basketball, would be moved to the spring.
That comes two days after he said the sport was on “hold."
The Illinois High School association announced on Wednesday play could begin as early as November.
IHSA stated practice can begin November 16 and games could begin November 30. Teams could play up to 31 games.
In his briefing Governor Pritzker said, “We’ve told school districts what the rules are and I think they all know. IHSA may have their views of it, but school districts know what the rules are and it’s unfortunate, but they would probably be taking on legal liability if they moved beyond what the state has set as the mitigation standard.”
We reached out to Carbondale High School Athletic Director Mark Albertini and he said the South Seven Conference is meeting on Friday to discuss the upcoming basketball season.
