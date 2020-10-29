Husband, wife arrested in connection to break-ins at Mt. Vernon storage facility they manage

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - An ongoing investigation into break-ins at a storage facility led to the arrest of a husband and wife who manage the business.
Mt. Vernon police arrested 57-year-old David Bauer and 52-year-old Lynna Bauer on Wednesday, October 28. They were charged with being in possession of stolen property, and Lynna Bauer is facing an additional drug possession charge.
Both live on the property.
The assistant police chief said they’ve had numerous reports of burglaries at the U-Store Storage Facility on Veterans Memorial Drive over the past several months.
He called the Bauers suspects in the break-ins.
