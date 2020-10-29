(KFVS) - Heartland Football Friday Week 10 kicks off on October 30.
Our featured games include:
- Scott City at New Madrid County Central (Game of the Week)
- Charleston at Kelly
- Chaffee at St. Vincent
- Mehlville at Poplar Bluff
- Oakville at Farmington
- Sikeston at North County
Canceled games include:
- Cape Central forfeited its game against De Soto due to COVID-19
- Perryville forfeited its district game at Hillsboro due to COVID-19
