Heartland Football Friday Week 10
It's Week 10 of Heartland Football Friday.
By Amber Ruch | October 29, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT - Updated October 29 at 3:24 PM

(KFVS) - Heartland Football Friday Week 10 kicks off on October 30.

Click here to check the scores on Friday night.

Our featured games include:

  • Scott City at New Madrid County Central (Game of the Week)
  • Charleston at Kelly
  • Chaffee at St. Vincent
  • Mehlville at Poplar Bluff
  • Oakville at Farmington
  • Sikeston at North County

