Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m.

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a briefing on Illinois' response to COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 29.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,110 new COVID-19 cases and 51 additional deaths on Wednesday.
Of the additional deaths, four were Heartland residents in Franklin and Jefferson Counties.
According to IDPH, at least 2,861 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized throughout the state. Of those, 600 patients were in the ICU and 243 patients were on ventilators.
A total of 389,095 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 9,619 deaths.
Currently, 7,459,042 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.
