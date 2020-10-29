Gov. Parson to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to hold a briefing on Missouri’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 29.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, on average, 1,769 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths are reported in the state daily.
A total of 174,632 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Missouri, including 2,870 deaths.
Currently, 2,454,427 Missourians have been tested for the virus.
The positivity rate in Missouri is currently 11.6 percent.
The state’s dashboard was updated on Wednesday morning and included data reported through Tuesday, Oct. 27. DHSS said all seven-day data was subject to a three-day delay.
