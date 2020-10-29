Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

By Marsha Heller | October 29, 2020 at 7:57 AM CDT - Updated October 29 at 7:57 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 29.

The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 1,864 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths on Wednesday.

The positivity rate in Kentucky is currently 6.07 percent.

A total of 101,494 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 1,442 deaths and 18,165 recoveries.

Currently, 1,976,218 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus.

