Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 29.
The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 1,864 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths on Wednesday.
The positivity rate in Kentucky is currently 6.07 percent.
A total of 101,494 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 1,442 deaths and 18,165 recoveries.
Currently, 1,976,218 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus.
