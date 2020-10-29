Flash flooding causes road closures

(KFVS) - Flash flooding has caused some road closures in the Heartland.
MISSOURI
Ripley County
- Route K is closed northeast of Doniphan in both directions due flooding flooding from Little Black River. Water is over the road between K-3 and K-4.
Scott County
- Route A is closed east of New Hamburg in both directions due to flooding from Caney Creek. Water is over the road between US 61 and County Rd. 236.
- Route A is closed north of New Hamburg in both directions due to flooding form Caney Creek. Water is over the road between Sorghum Mill and County Rd. 211.
KENTUCKY
Marshall County
- KY 1462/Benton-Birmingham Road is CLOSED at the 0 to 1.3mm- Signs Posted
ILLINOIS
- No closures to report
