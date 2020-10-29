Flash flooding causes road closures

Flash flooding causes road closures
Flash flooding has closed some roads in the Heartland. (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Marsha Heller | October 29, 2020 at 4:00 AM CDT - Updated October 29 at 4:02 AM

(KFVS) - Flash flooding has caused some road closures in the Heartland.

MISSOURI

Ripley County

  • Route K is closed northeast of Doniphan in both directions due flooding flooding from Little Black River. Water is over the road between K-3 and K-4.

Scott County

  • Route A is closed east of New Hamburg in both directions due to flooding from Caney Creek. Water is over the road between US 61 and County Rd. 236.
  • Route A is closed north of New Hamburg in both directions due to flooding form Caney Creek. Water is over the road between Sorghum Mill and County Rd. 211.

KENTUCKY

Marshall County

  • KY 1462/Benton-Birmingham Road is CLOSED at the 0 to 1.3mm- Signs Posted

ILLINOIS

  • No closures to report

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.