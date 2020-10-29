First Alert Thursday Forecast

We’ve got one more afternoon and evening of wet, chilly conditions to endure before our weather finally dries out. A deep upper low to our southwest will move east into the Tennessee Valley by tonight. Thankfully this southern track will keep the severe storm threat to our south….but this path does put us in the wet/windy/chilly zone for the afternoon and evening. Most official flood watches have been taken down but water will still be an issue given our wet conditions. This rain will be exiting to the east this evening…..with partial clearing on the way for overnight.