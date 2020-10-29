First Alert: Heavy rain continues, flash flooding threat

(KFVS) - Flash flooding remains a threat today.
Heavy rain continues to push through the Heartland this morning through this evening.
A flood watch is in effect for much of the region.
Much of the Heartland will see 1.5 inches to 3.5 inches of rain, with scattered higher totals possible.
Drivers be aware, pooling on roadways and flooded streets will be a hazard.
Do not drive through flooded roadways. Turn around and seek a safer route.
High temperatures today will start of in the upper 40s to 50s, but they will be dropping by the afternoon as this upper-low continues to move further away from the region.
Strong northly winds with gusts up to 30 mph by the afternoon will make temps feel like the low 40s to the upper 30s.
Later tonight the rain will end.
Sunshine and drier conditions return on Friday.
The weekend is also looking dry and sunny, but cool.
Halloween night will be chilly with temperatures falling through the 50s into the 40s through the evening and night.
