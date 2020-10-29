Finally drying out

The rain will finally come to an end through the evening hours. Slowly but surely, the clouds will clear out overnight too. This will allow for temperatures to fall into the 30s in most areas by daybreak on Friday. Lots of sunshine expected for your Friday! High temperatures will still be well below average, in the 50s. Some clouds possible by the afternoon hours on Saturday, but your weekend looks dry. Monday morning temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s, so a freeze is looking very likely over much of the Heartland.