Egyptian Health Department reports 2 more COVID-19 related deaths, 29 new cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of two more COVID-19 related deaths in the county and 29 new COVID-19 cases.
Both COVID-19 related deaths are from Saline County.
Two new cases are in White County, one new case is in Gallatin County, and 27 new cases are in Saline County.
Saline County has had a total of 679 lab confirmed positives, including 11 deaths.
White County has had a total of 303 lab-confirmed positives, including six deaths.
Gallatin County has a total of 135 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.
