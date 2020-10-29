2-day drive-thru COVID-19 testing event scheduled in Harrisburg, Ill.

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health and the Egyptian Health Department will holding a two-day mobile community COVID-19 testing event in Harrisburg.
The free testing event will be held at the movie theater parking lot at Arrowhead Plaza from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, October 30 and Saturday, Oct. 31.
No appointment is needed.
The event is open to the public.
Anyone six months of age or older can be tested, with or without symptoms.
Health officials will be conducting nasal swab tests.
Face masks and a valid phone number are required.
Test results will be delivered by telephone in four to seven days.
Anyone with questions about the free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event is asked to contact Egyptian Health Department at 618-273-3326.
