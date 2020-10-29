Curbside, absentee voting in Cape Girardeau County

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau County voters can cast their absentee ballots from the comfort of their cars.
Election officials are offering curbside, absentee voting Monday, October 26 through Friday, October 30 outside the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau and the County Administration Office in Jackson.
“It’s fantastic. It’s like the drive-thru at McDonalds. Just pull up and go," said Ruth Simmons, a voter from Millersville. “Whipped around the corner, and they come to the car. Everything’s been sanitized. Everything’s safe. It’s a lot better than standing in long line. So yeah, awesome for me.”
“We decided to do the curbside voting, because we want to make voting accessible," said Cape Girardeau County Election Supervisor Allen Seabaugh. “With COVID, ya know, it makes it a way for people to come out and vote and help relieve some of the traffic at the polling locations, and then, also just for those with limited mobility, those who are handicap, ya know, they want to be able to vote their ballot, and they like to be able to come out and do it.”
Election judges working the curbside voting said people pull up to vote for different reasons but mainly over concerns related to COVID-19.
“I have an 82-year-old mother who is the whole world to me, and I’ve done anything and everything I’ve had to, to keep from exposing her," said Simmons.
About 100 voters per day cast curbside ballots this week, according to Seabaugh. It’s the first time the county’s held a five-day event like this one.
“Our election judges have been very helpful in serving these voters, given the weather conditions, and everyone’s been very appreciative of this service," said Seabaugh.
Cape Girardeau County voters can still cast their curbside, absentee ballot at both the Osage Center and County Administration Office in Jackson on Friday, October 30 anytime between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
