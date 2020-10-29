Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center reports 42 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

Cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County on Thursday, October 29. (Source: Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center)
By Amber Ruch | October 29, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT - Updated October 29 at 5:34 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported an additional death due to COVID-19 on Thursday, October 29.

They said the person was more than 100 years old.

The health center also reported 42 new cases of the virus.

This brings the total number of cases to 3,003 with 51 deaths and 2,376 recoveries.

Cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County on Thursday, October 29.
In long-term care facilities in the county, the health center reported a total of 262 cases of COVID-19, including 38 deaths and 162 recoveries.

Cases of COVID-19 in Cape Girardeau County's long-term care facilities on Thursday, October 29.
The health center also gave a weekly overview for Oct. 22-28.

Health officials reported a 14-day rolling average decreased, but said the positivity rate significantly increased from 10.6 percent to 13.1 percent.

Posted by Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center on Thursday, October 29, 2020

