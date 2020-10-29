Calloway Co., Ky. School Dist. to go all virtual

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Calloway County School District will go all virtual starting on Wednesday, November 4.
All extra-curricular activities were also suspended in Calloway County Schools starting on Monday, November 2.
According to school Superintendent Tres Settle, while they have not yet seen increased numbers in the schools, the Calloway County Health Department asked on Tuesday evening, October 27 that they be proactive in preventing the spread in the community by temporarily closings schools to in-person learning an suspending all extra-curricular events.
The superintendent said the health department told them the data was shifting in Calloway County and positive COVID-19 cases were not only increasing, but becoming more random throughout the community.
“We have relied heavily upon local trend data each week and verification from the Calloway County Health Department to make decisions about in-person instruction,” Superintendent Settle said in a release. “What we have seen to date is that our case numbers in our schools have remained surprisingly low and incidences in our community have been effectively contact traced to specific businesses, family events, or other institutions; thus easier to mitigate and control, allowing for us to remain in operation.”
He said they will continue to monitor changes in trends.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.