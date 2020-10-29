Busy weekend expected for Haunted Hall of Horrors in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - This year, like many events, the Haunted Hall of Horrors was up in the air on how it would go due to the pandemic.
However, Kaed Horrell, assistant recreation division manager, said everything is going great.
“Before the event even started, we weren’t sure what we were going to have,” Horrell said. “But we’ve been pleasantly surprised. We’ve been right around where we normally are, probably even up a little bit to where we’ve been in the last few years.”
There are new rules in the Haunted Hall, everyone is required to wear a cloth face covering and no Halloween masks.
Horrell said this has not been an issue, and the only thing they’ve had problems with is social distancing because people seem to not really think about it.
Halloween weekend is the last weekend, and is usually their best busiest.
If numbers stay on trend, he said this may be their best and busiest year yet.
