Breonna Taylor’s mother calls for new prosecutor in her daughter’s case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tamika Palmer is making a renewed push to have different oversight in the Breonna Taylor Case.
Tamika Palmer says she was lied to by Attorney General Daniel Cameron about the proceedings leading to the indictments against Brett Hankison.
She’s now calling for a new prosecutor in the case of her daughter’s death.
In her letter to the Prosecutors Advisory Council, Palmer says Cameron provided her a different story than what he presented to the world.
She says she was told the grand jury declined to indict the other officers. Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment, but only for the shots that went into neighboring apartments.
Later statements from the grand jurors who oversaw the case said they were never presented with any homicide charges, just wanton endangerment.
Palmer said if the two grand jurors did not come forward, her family would have remained in the dark as to the lies expressed by Cameron. During Cameron’s decision announced in September, Cameron said the grand jurors were presented with all the evidence and agreed with the indictment.
He continued that the grand jurors felt Taylor’s death was justified, and it was the jurors who voted to return only three felony wanton endangerment charges against detective Brett Hankinson. Cameron added jurors agreed Officer John Mattingly and Officer Myles Cosgrove were justified in returning fire.
WAVE 3 News spoke to the two anonymous grand jurors who came forward about Cameron’s statements. Juror number one, a Caucasian male was the first to come forward. The second grand juror to come forward anonymously is a Black male.
“[Cameron’s statements] are inaccurate,” grand juror number one said. “The first time we heard anything else could be reviewed was in the news conference. We were never told of additional charges. We were told they couldn’t make anything stick. They didn’t go into detail of self-defense or six possible murder statutes and that the whole reason why this filing started.”
The two jurors added that there were questions unanswered and evidence left unseen.
“A juror asked about the warrant,” juror number two said. “They were told the warrant was fine and they didn’t need to think about it. They said let’s move on we’ll circle back and never did.”
Palmer and her attorneys filed an application to the Kentucky Prosecutors Advisory Council for a new prosecutor. The letter states Palmer request a competent and capable prosecutor willing to handle the case. It continues the grand jury was deprived of the right to indict on crimes associated with shots fired into Taylor’s home and her body.
The jurors said they were left out of the decision process, and evidence like ballistics was withheld. They added there was an uproar in the room when jurors heard only three charges would be offered, they felt more were appropriate. When asked about the March 13 raid the jurors said officers involved in the raid had no organization and broke procedures. They said criminal actions did happen during the planning and execution of the search warrant.
The jurors also spoke about the witness that Cameron said was used to confirm officers did knock and announce.
“Eleven witness said they did not hear officers knock and announce,” one of the anonymous jurors said. “One person who said they did knock and announce said no first, then, later on, said yes, then it came out that he had a language barrier. He did know they were the police.”
Two of the grand jurors fought a court battle to be able to speak publicly since the trial concluded. Cameron was against them speaking, citing traditional among other reasons for them to stay silent.
The renewed call for a new prosecutor says neither the victim nor the suspect should be misled about the events leading to the outcome of the grand jury trial.
