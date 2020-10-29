Bi-County Health Department reports 56 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 56 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Franklin County have 20 new cases, and Williamson County has 36 new cases.
There have been a total of 2,026 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 1,081 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County, including 62 deaths in Williamson County and 11 deaths in Franklin County.
Of the positive cases, 1,198 have recovered in Williamson County and 562 have recovered in Franklin County.
