What you need to know Oct. 28

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, October 28.
Patchy to dense fog will be present in some areas this morning.
This morning will be dry and cloudy with temps in the 40s, but the Mt. Vernon and Farmington areas will be in the upper 30s.
Rain will move in this afternoon.
Showers will start off light, but heavier rain will take over during the late afternoon and evening hours.
Very heavy rain will reduce visibility and make it difficult to drive.
Flash flooding is a concern. Some areas could see between 2-to-4 inches, with isolated areas nearing totals of 5 inches.
High temperatures today will be slightly warmer in the 50s and 60s.
Rain and storms continue into Thursday morning, but will become lighter by Thursday afternoon.
Friday through the weekend will be sunny, dry, and cool.
Next week is looking sunny with below average temperatures in the upper 50s.
- Philadelphia police have opened an investigation into an officer involved shooting that has sparked violent protests and looting.
- President Trump’s reelection campaign website was briefly defaced by a cryptocurrency scam.
- Residents of the storm-pummeled Gulf Coast are bracing for Tropical Storm Zeta, which is expected to make landfall as a hurricane Wednesday evening.
- Masks will be required in Cape Girardeau County until further notice.
- Southern Illinois Healthcare has noticed an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations since the middle of August.
- A deadly school bus crash in Tennessee is under investigation. The school bus driver and a 7-year-old girl were killed in the crash on Tuesday. Several others were injured.
- A new study suggests more than 100,000 lives could be saved from COVID-19 between now and the end of February if most Americans wore masks in public.
- A human skull, wearing sunglasses, found on a fireplace mantle in Morgan County, Tenn. in March 2019, has been identified as a man missing since 2012.
- After 79 years of marriage, the COVID-19 pandemic has separated the Guinness World Record oldest married couple.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.