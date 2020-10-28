Wallingford, Leighton running for Mo. House of Representatives Dist. 147

(KFVS) - Voters in Cape Girardeau and Scott City will vote on state house representation on Tuesday.
Will they pick the former state senator or the political newcomer?
Republican Wayne Wallingford is currently the Mo. senator for District 27, and has been since 2013. Because of term limits, he isn’t eligible to run for reelection in 2020. Instead, he’s running for state representative for District 147.
Wallingford is running against Democrat Andy Leighton.
We talked to both of them on Wednesday, October 28 and asked them why they think they are best suited for the job.
Watch the full interviews below.
“As a state representative, my number one job is to make sure the people of Cape Girardeau will have their voice heard in Jeff City but another part of that responsibility is to make sure that the people of Missouri are taken care of," Andy Leighton said.
“I’ve been very successful getting legislation done,” said Wayne Wallingford. “I think in my eight years in the senate I sponsored a hundred and 89 bills and I think it was like 67 of those have been signed by the governor, which is really a phenomenal rate.”
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.