Thieves steal fall decor in downtown Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Downtown Paragould works to decorate their streets for the fall holidays, but some sticky fingers wanted to rain on their festivities.
Business owners expressed anger towards thieves that take advantage of their storefronts. While it isn’t good, some said they want the theft to stay outside of their businesses.
“Everybody has really been thankful that we have done all this and to make downtown look better and so for us to do something so good, for downtown, and for someone to come in and take that away from us … was very disappointing,” RockStylez Salon owner Jeri Baldwin said.
The decorating began when Main Street Paragould started the ‘Downtown Scarecrow Shuffle’ competition.
The competition drew in many customers, and ultimately thieves as well.
Knight Productions had thieves visit their storefront twice. Each time they took more and more off their scarecrow.
MJ’s Southern Chic’s solar lights panel was cut off and taken. Peak Fitness’s scarecrow had its shoes taken along with other decor.
Peak Fitness had their cameras rolling and caught the thieves in the act.
When word got around about the multiple thefts downtown, Baldwin filed a report with Paragould Police Department.
“We’re not going to let the thieves win. We still will decorate and make downtown still a beautiful place to be,” she said.
She added that the thieves will be caught eventually.
If you recognize the individuals in the surveillance video or know any information about this theft, you’re encouraged to contact the Paragould Police Department at 870-236-7621.
