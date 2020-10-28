S7HD reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN SEVEN COUNTIES, Ky. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reported 20 new COVID-19 on Wednesday.
All individuals with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by county, gender and age are as follows:
· Alexander County: One female under 10, one female 30s, one female 70s
· Hardin County: One female 30s
· Johnson County: One male 10s, one male 20s, two females 30s, one male 40s, one female 50s, one male 50s, one female 60s, one male 60s
· Massac County: Two females 30s
· Union County: One female 20s, one male 20s, two males 30s, one female 60s
S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 1,800 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
Currently, there are 1,165 individuals from the Southern Seven region who have recovered.
There are 606 active cases in the region.
Southern Seven reports 26 deaths in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.