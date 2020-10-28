Scattered heavy rainfall expected tonight and into Thursday

Rain, rain and more rain expected tonight and into Thursday. Scattered heavy rain will continue overnight tonight, so rainfall totals will climb quickly by daybreak. Much of the Heartland will see 1.5 inches to 3.5 inches of rain, with scattered higher totals possible. Much of the area is under a flash flood watch, so please be careful if you are traveling and never drive through a flooded road. Temperatures tonight will hold pretty steady in the 40s and 50s. Temperatures will slowly drop for many areas through the day on Thursday with scattered rain continuing. Finally, by Thursday night all of the Heartland will be dry and sunshine returns on Friday. The weekend is also looking dry and sunny, but cool. Halloween night will be chilly with temperatures falling through the 50s into the 40s through the evening and night.