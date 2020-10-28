Ribbon cutting for new grocery store company in Jackson

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A ribbon cutting was held for a new company in Jackson on Wednesday, Oct 28.
What was formerly Town and Country is now HARPS Foods, which has remodeled some of the inside and outside of the store. They’ve made plenty of adjustments since their original start date in May.
Jackson Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Brian Gerau said it’s great to see companies want to invest in Jackson, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Anytime that somebody can make an investment in our community, we are extremely pleased,” Gerau said. “But during a pandemic and COVID, when you see somebody making that investment, in infrastructure in buildings and jobs, we’re extremely excited. So it’s nice to see that in Jackson, Missouri.”
HARPS Foods took over the old Country Mart building and are still making alterations. Gerau said Jackson is a growing market in the grocery industry and says the people welcome the new company.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.