Perryville Police Dept. to hold drive-thru fish fry

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Perryville Police Department will host a drive-thru fish fry on November 7.
They will be serving fried fish, potato salad, baked beans and hush puppies.
Food will be available for pickup at the Perryville Fire Station from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
You will need to a call 573-547-2200 ahead of time to place your order.
Plates will be $10 a piece.
Proceeds will go to The BackStoppers, an organization that provides financial assistance and support to spouses and children of police officers, firefighters and EMTs.
