Paducah-McCracken Co. NAACP shares petition to remove superintendent, members of school board

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A petition posted online is calling for the immediate removal of the Paducah School superintendent and members of the school board.
The petition has more than 1,300 signatures, as of Wednesday, October 28.
On October 20, the area NAACP group called on the superintendent of Paducah Public Schools to resign after a photo from 2002 of him in blackface surfaced.
Dr. Donald Shively issued a statement on the school website on Monday, October 26. Shively said one of his first actions was to request a meeting with the leadership of the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP.
The Paducah Public Schools Board of Education also responded to the photo.
The Board acknowledged the photo circulating shows Dr. Donald Shively, then a teacher at Paducah Tilghman High School and now superintendent, in blackface.
