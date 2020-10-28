8 new COVID-19 cases reported in Reynolds Co., Mo.

The Reynolds County Health Center reports a total of 129 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county.
By Marsha Heller | October 28, 2020 at 10:40 AM CDT - Updated October 28 at 10:40 AM

REYNOLDS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Reynolds County Health Department reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, October 28.

The health department said the new cases are considered community acquired.

This brings the total number of cases in the county to 129.

Health department staff is working in the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to determine any close contacts who were possibly exposed. If there were any, health officials will provide guidance to them and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.

Currently there are 47 patients in isolation in Reynolds County.

The health department urged the public to take appropriate precautions including good hygiene, social distancing and limiting in-person interactions.

If you are sick, particularly with a fever and a cough, or shortness of breath, stay home and contact your health care provider or urgent care center for further guidance.

