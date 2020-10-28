Nell Holcomb R-IV School Dist. extends fall break due to COVID-19 cases

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Nell Holcomb R-IV School District will extend its fall break due to COVID-19.
According to Superintendent Bleau Deckerd, students will return to class on Monday, November 9.
He said Thursday, October 29 was supposed to be a half-day and then fall break was going to be Friday, Monday and Tuesday. Now, school will be closed starting on Thursday.
Superintendent Deckerd said they recently had three students and two staff members test positive.
Nell Holcomb is also a polling location and will be open on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
He said they were not concerned about people coming in to vote because people voting would be contained to only the main lobby and cafeteria. He said they will have extra sanitizing and cleaning before Tuesday, as well as after on Wednesday through Friday.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.