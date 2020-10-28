Mo. Bicentennial Quilt displayed in Scott County, Mo.

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - In 2021 Missouri is celebrating its Bicentennial.
The Missouri State Historical Society was tasked with coming up with ideas on how to celebrate and bring the whole state together with different projects and events.
They had statewide initiatives, and also some more local events, but they wanted something to try to tie local with statewide identities.
“We wanted to do something truly statewide, but we wanted to find a way to emphasize the local without being parochial, and this is one of those projects,” said Michael Sweeney, the Missouri bicentennial coordinator for the state historical society.
They put the call out to quilters from across the state to create something to represent the counties that they are from to be included in the quilt.
There are 121 total blocks, one representing each county, the independent city of St. Louis and six extra blocks to help square out the quilt.
The submissions came from 203 people, the oldest quilter was 81 and the youngest, 14, helped her grandmother create their block.
The blocks are placed roughly in geographic location so you can see each county in relation to those who surround it.
Local quilter Vickie Westrich was excited when the Bootheel Quilters Guild heard about the opportunity to make the blocks. As a farm wife, she wanted to talk about and represent the different crops and farm opportunities of Scott County in her block.
“With the help of my husband, we worked and got as many crops as we could think of including cattle and hogs and chickens and used them as part of the block’s design," she said. "I had to rely on him because ‘U’ was a little difficult to come up with, but I was delighted that my block was chosen.”
Gail Crader with the Scott City Historical Commision was delighted to host the quilt in Scott City on Wednesday, October 28 and hoped that many people will come out and see it.
“I have analyzed this quilt and written up things on it, and I feel as if it’s a piece of me now,” Crader said. “This is a masterpiece. It’s not just here today, but it’s for a long time and will be in the capital on display.”
As part of the local bicentennial celebration, Scott County is compiling family history of Scott County residents into a book that they will be publishing in the future.
