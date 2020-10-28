$1 million bond set for suspects arrested in Jonesboro woman’s murder

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police have arrested three people in connection to the murder of a 22-year-old woman.
Isabelle Hauptman, 19, Cherokee Village, Jamal Golatt, 21, Forrest City and Kenney Ivory, 24, of Jonesboro are being held in the Craighead County Detention Center in connection with the death of Allie Hannah.
According to a probable cause affidavit in the case released Wednesday, Jonesboro police said Hannah had been a witness to a residential burglary that Golatt, Hauptman and Ivory had been involved in and that the trio had picked her up on the night of the murder.
Ivory and Golatt reportedly admitted their roles in the murder, police said, noting a black Glock 40-caliber pistol was thrown from a vehicle as police went to locate both men.
Police later found the pistol and took it into evidence, the affidavit noted.
“The Glock pistol was seized as evidence and was confirmed to have been stolen in the residential burglary. Inside of the vehicl was various property that had been stolen in the reported residential burglary,” the affidavit noted.
Officers also found a second firearm, 21 Ecstasy pills, marijuana and a digital scale in the vehicle.
According to a Wednesday news release from the police department, while investigating the murder of Hannah, detectives established probable cause to arrest the trio for residential burglary.
Further into the burglary investigation, detectives linked the three to Hannah’s death. Her body was discovered around 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, behind an apartment building on Cherry Street. It appeared she had died of a gunshot wound.
A $1 million bond was set Wednesday for the three suspects in the case.
Ivory was arrested on suspicion of homicide-murder-1st degree, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, residential burglary and theft of a firearm valued at less than $2,500.
Hauptman was arrested on suspicion of homicide-murder-1st degree, residential burglary and theft of a firearm valued at less than $2,500.
Galott was arrested on suspicion of homicide-murder-1st degree, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, residential burglary and theft of a firearm valued at less than $2,500.
The suspects will be arraigned Dec. 22 in circuit court in Jonesboro.
