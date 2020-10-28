McConnell discusses re-election bid and bruising on his hands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The majority leader of the U.S. Senate is back on the campaign trail in Kentucky. Mitch McConnell made his first stop in Smithfield at The Barn at Twin Lakes, an outdoor event venue.
The crowd of socially distanced supporters cheered as McConnell entered and touted his most recent success, the confirmation of President Donald Trump’s third Justice to the U.S. Supreme Court.
“In reviewing her background, they couldn’t find anybody to say anything bad about her,” McConnell said. “Can you imagine that? Nobody.”
Following his speech, WAVE 3 News spoke with McConnell for his first sit-down interview with any Kentucky news station on the campaign trail since the pandemic began.
McConnell talked about the impact Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation might have on the upcoming election.
“The confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh two years ago, as controversial as it was, actually ended up being an asset to my side and we picked up two seats in the Senate,” McConnell said.
This year, McConnell admits he’s uncertain if he’ll remain the majority leader.
“I think it’s a 50/50 deal about the majority,” McConnell said. “We have a lot of numbers up. A lot of hard tough fought races. Yeah, I think it’s 50/50 could go either way.”
Our interview took place during the first of three campaign stops on the day for the 78-year old, who throughout most of the interview kept his right hand in his pocket or hidden from sight. In one moment, McConnell’s hand was seen and appeared slightly bruised.
“Look, I’m in good shape, as you indicated,” McConnell said. “I keep a heavy schedule. All year, gone from impeachment from the CARES Act to the Supreme Court. I’ve been there every day working long sessions. Trust me. I’m in good shape.”
When asked if there is anything the American people need to know about his health, McConnell responded that there isn’t anything, and he’s in good shape.
He was also asked to address the Breonna Taylor case as it continues to make headlines. Two grand jurors are now speaking publicly and some are calling for a new prosecutor.
“My attitude about the Taylor case is my job is to represent Kentucky and Washington and I don’t have any advice to give to the law enforcement people who are involved in this,” McConnell said. “I do have great confidence in the attorney general.”
McConnell also said Attorney General Daniel Cameron has never reached out to him for advice regarding the Taylor case.
While saying he believes the race for president will be close, McConnell also said he thinks the upcoming election is why a COVID aid package hasn’t been agreed upon yet. It’s something he hopes will come soon.
The Senate majority leader declined to say the last time he was tested for the coronavirus but said he follows CDC guidelines. McConnell also said he’s monitoring the development of one or more vaccines.
McConnell will stay on the campaign trail through Monday across the Commonwealth.
