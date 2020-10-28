Man wanted in multi-state theft investigation

FULTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Authorities in western Kentucky and Tennessee are trying to track down Caleb Rice of Troy, Tenn.
Rice is wanted in a current theft investigation in Fulton County, Ky. and in Obion County, Tenn.
According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Rice ran into a wooded area in the Brownsville, Ky. area when deputies showed up to search a home on Tuesday, October 27.
Deputies from Fulton and Obion County report they found several stolen items for both counties inside the home during their search.
Photos posted on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page show that several stolen ATVs, appliances, power tools and other items found in garages or mechanic shops were recovered from the home.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rice is asked to contact the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at 270-236-2545. Callers will remain anonymous.
Theft victims wanting to recover their stolen property are also asked to call the sheriff’s office.
