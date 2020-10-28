IHSA makes decision on winter sports

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The IHSA announced on Wednesday, October 28 it plans to move forward with winter sports across the state.
This comes just one day following Governor Pritzker recommendation that basketball be put on hold.
In the announcement, the IHSA stated that practices can begin for schools on November 16 with play starting November 30.
Schools will not be allowed to play more than 31 games and masks must be worn by coaches, players, and referees during play.
