Holcomb R-III schools switches to virtual learning

HOLCOMB, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Holcomb has seen a surge in positive COVID-19 cases recently.
As a result, the school district has seen large quarantine numbers in students and staff.
Holcomb R-III will close campus on, October 29th and remain closed next week.
All grades will return to campus on Monday, November 9.
During this period of closure, students will be expected to participate in their online classrooms (3-12) or materials sent home by their teacher (K-2).
Students will be issued district technology.
Any issues with technology or accessing work should be reported to the classroom teacher or to the building office.
During the closure, district employees will be available from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. each day.
More details will be released regarding food service, activities, etc. in the upcoming days.
