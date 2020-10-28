Heartland school district returns to remote learning due to quarantined teachers

WEST FRANKFORT, IL. (KFVS) - The Frankfort Community School District’s staff is ill and having to quarantine, resulting in staff shortages. That has led Superintendent Matt Donkin to switch all classes remote.
“We got into a position in the last couple days, especially yesterday, where we had over a dozen faculty and staff members who were being quarantined,” stated Donkin.
He looked at bringing in substitute teachers but he’s having no luck. “We just can’t find enough substitutes to be able to cover that many spots.”
No matter where the teachers teach from, the learning continues.
“Teachers who aren’t quarantined are in the buildings. They are in their classrooms, they have got everything with them there. They are doing remote lessons, be it videos, google meets, back and forth phone calls, emails from there. Those who are quarantined are trying to do it from home,” stated Donkin.
He hopes to return to the blended learning model in the middle of November. “We are looking at Monday November 16, is our hope. We get through these next couple weeks which are 40 instructional weeks in Illinois. We got election day, its a holiday next week. We have honoring veterans on Veterans Day the following week. So, looking to come back the 16.”
Donkin said he knows the best place to be is with their kids in the classroom learning. He’s proud of how they have followed the new school guidelines
“We have been doing and our students have been doing a great job of following directions keeping spacing. We have been working through those kinds of things. But we have to have the staff to be able to monitor the students while they are here,” said Donkin.
The district is also serving meals for any child from 11-12pm Monday Through Thursday and Friday is included in that. They have 5 locations check them out on the districts website.
