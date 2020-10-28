Heartland sample ballots

(KFVS) - Some sample ballots from across the Heartland are available below.
You can also look it up on your state’s website:
Sample ballots are also available at your polling location or the office of your local election authority.
Missouri
- Butler County - Choose your precinct
- Cape Girardeau County
- Dunklin County
- Mississippi County
- Perry County - Choose the Nov. 3 date and then your precinct
- Scott County
Illinois
- Franklin County - Scroll to the bottom for the sample ballot
- Gallatin County
- Hardin County
- Jackson County - List of nominations
- Jefferson County
- Johnson County
- Massac County
- Perry County
- Pope County
- Pulaski County
- Saline County
- Union County
- Williamson County
Kentucky
Tennessee
