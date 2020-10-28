Heartland gun shop see increase in sales before election

VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Some Heartland gun shops are seeing an increase in sales.
Cases are bare and walls are empty, a familiar site for gun shops in the Heartland.
Owner Harry Marshall of Marshall Tactical Outfitters in Vienna said the big boom in sales all started in March.
“When all this started with COVID we did see a very large increase in sales and since then we haven’t actually seen any decrease," he said.
Marshall said when some of the protest turn violent across the U.S. that sparked even more sales and seeing more first-time buyers than ever before.
“Husbands, wives, a lot of woman. It’s a huge increase in sales to woman for personal protection," he said.
Now, less than a week away from election day.
“Really what the outcome of the election is going to be. I mean there’s rumor and talk of states getting prepared for some unrest so I would say that would probably spawn some more sales and purchases for firearms and personal protection," he said.
Marshall isn’t the only Heartland gun shop owner seeing an increase.
Many said business has not slowed down and the election is playing a role in sales this year.
Marshall said overall it’s the unknowns that keep his sales up.
“The uncertainty most definitely has caused many people to go out," he said.
