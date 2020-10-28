Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28.
The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 1,786 new COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths on Tuesday.
The positivity rate in Kentucky is currently 5.97 percent.
A total of 99,637 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 1,428 deaths and 18,045 recoveries.
Currently, 1,964,463 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus.
