Gov. Beshear calls for communities to work together; 1,864 new COVID-19 cases reported

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Gov. Andy Beshear called on community leaders, schools, businesses and families listed in red zone counties to follow the new recommendations.
“It takes an entire community to protect the most vulnerable, to keep our schools open and to keep our economy running,” said Gov. Beshear. “What we need to see is that when a county hits red, everybody comes together in a coordinated effort.”
Kentucky had 1,864 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 28, with 14 new deaths.
927 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 110 on a ventilator, and 235 in the ICU.
The Governor said the White House recommends keeping mask mandates in place, ensuring physical distancing, avoiding public crowds and private gatherings and ensuring that retail establishments are complying with guidelines. The Oct. 25 White House COVID-19 report said “current transmissions are linked to home gatherings” and that family members and friends may be asymptomatic but still contagious.
