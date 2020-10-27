Franklin Elementary host Trunk-or-Treat event

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -A Heartland school is still making sure their students can trick-or-treat this year while staying safe.
Franklin Elementary held a Trunk-or-Treat for students and families to enjoy the Halloween candy and costumes in the midst of COVID-19.
Franklin Elementary Principle, April Garner, said students were excited they could still celebrate Halloween festivities with their classmates and families
“We’ve had to limit so much for our students because of the COVID-19, and so this gave them the opportunity to get out, enjoy the evening and still be around their friends” said Garner.
The event was held in the school parking lot with the help of teachers and sponsors in the Cape area.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.