Paducah holds virtual First Responders Education Day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Paducah Parks and Recreation Department partnered with the Fire and Police departments for a first responders education day. Due to coronavirus restrictions, the first-ever event was open to the public and held virtually.
“The more popular vehicles are the first responder vehicles, are fire trucks, police cars from throughout the community, city, county, and also our ambulances as well,” Paducah Parks and Recreation Specialist, Zachary Boyarski said.
Due to COVID-19, they moved the event online.
“That way, we thought we would be able to showcase the Paducah Police Department and the Paducah Fire Department. So, everyone can kind of see some of the vehicles we use on a daily basis and then also some of the equipment that they use. That most people might not even know about,” stated Boyarski.
Equipment like breathing cylinders, mask regulators, and other specialized implements.
“What happened is that we had a representative from the Fire Department and Police Department shoot their own videos and sent them over to me. And then we created a virtual Facebook event page.”
Anyone can watch the videos online and learn more about first responders.
“Those videos are going to be available for their viewing convivence throughout the day. They can go in and watch those whenever they like,” stated Boyarski.
The first responder educational videos will be posted on the Paducah Parks and Recreation page for continued viewing after the event ends.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.