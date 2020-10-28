First Alert: Heavy rain today, tomorrow

(KFVS) - Patchy to dense fog will be present in some areas this morning.
Today will start off dry and cloudy with temps in the 40s, but the Mt. Vernon and Farmington areas will be in the upper 30s.
Rain will move in this afternoon.
Showers will start off light, but heavier rain will take over during the late afternoon and evening hours.
Very heavy rain will reduce visibility and make it difficult to drive.
Flash flooding is a concern. Some areas could see between 2-to-4 inches, with isolated areas nearing totals of 5 inches.
High temperatures today will be slightly warmer in the 50s and 60s.
Rain and storms continue into Thursday morning, but will become lighter by Thursday afternoon.
Friday through the weekend will be sunny, dry, and cool.
Next week is looking sunny with below average temperatures in the upper 50s.
