Egyptian Health Department reports 17 new cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of 17 Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
10 are in Saline County, two are in Gallatin County, and three are in White County.
Saline County has had a total of 653 lab confirmed positives, including nine deaths.
White County has had a total of 301 lab-confirmed positives, including six deaths.
Gallatin County has a total of 134 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.
