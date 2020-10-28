Egyptian Health Department reports 17 new cases of COVID-19

(Source: KEYC News Now)
By Ashley Smith | October 28, 2020 at 4:39 PM CDT - Updated October 28 at 4:39 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of 17 Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

10 are in Saline County, two are in Gallatin County, and three are in White County.

Saline County has had a total of 653 lab confirmed positives, including nine deaths.

White County has had a total of 301 lab-confirmed positives, including six deaths.

Gallatin County has a total of 134 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including two deaths.

