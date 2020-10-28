Community Partnership of Southeast joins program to help keep apartment tenants safe

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Back in March, the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri built affordable income-based apartments called Liberty.
Now, with the help of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, they are shifting their focus to safety.
Director of Programs Calvin Garner said they are now a part of a crime-free multi-housing program.
“We will be, quite frankly, the first crime-free multi-housing unit here in Cape Girardeau,” he said.
This is an initiative to prevent crime from happening on their property.
“It does come with some particular signage that will be on the property,” he said.
The main purpose is to help secure safety for tenants. To be a part of this, you must get certified. He explained how,
“We have camera systems already on our property itself, even down to the type of screws that we use in the actually door frames," Garner explained. "Those are the specific things they required to be a part of that.”
The Community Partnership has a mission to provide services for anyone in need. Garner hoped increasing safety is another thing they can add to their list.
“It’s a great accomplishment not only for our agency, but more importantly for our community," he said. “We hope that being first we can reach out other providers we work with and make them aware of the importance.”
Garner said they will be hosting a Trunk or Treat on Friday, October 28. They will also be presented with their certification.
